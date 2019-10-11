UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veteran Late Kashmiri Scholar, Historian Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 04:19 PM

Veteran late Kashmiri scholar, historian Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza remembered

Speakers, at a ceremony here on Friday, paid rich tributes to late Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, an eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, historian, writer, intellectual and author of scores of books on Kashmir, for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause through his intellect and pen

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) : Speakers, at a ceremony here on Friday, paid rich tributes to late Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, an eminent worker of Pakistan and Kashmir freedom movement, historian, writer, intellectual and author of scores of books on Kashmir, for his meritorious services for the Kashmir cause through his intellect and pen.

The ceremony was held to mark 19th death anniversary of the learned scholar Prof. Khan Zaman Mirza, retired Secretary and the founder director of Institute of Kashmir Studies of AJK University under the auspices of local chapter of his son Humayoon Zaman Mirza-led Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Commission, an AJK-based human rights outfit.

Speakers including learned scholars from Govt. College University Lahore Prof. Dr. Mashkoor Ahmed, Prof. Dr. Tufail, Prof. Sarfaz Hussain, Mrs. Sabha Mumtaz, Dr. Samreen and the host Humayoon Zaman Mirza and others said that late Prof. Zaman was a true patriot, a famous thinker, writer, historian and active worker of the Kashmir freedom movement who lend all of his potentials and services from each core of his heart for projecting the Kashmir cause both at home and abroad in an effective manner through his intellect and pen.

Speakers said that Prof. Zaman had full command on writing and sincerely spent his whole life apprising the world of the importance of the Kashmir freedom movement and the Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination.

They said that late Prof. Zaman was an outspoken, brave, courageous and bold person who always effectively advocated his view point over the Kashmir cause reflective of the true aspirations of the people of the Jammu and Kashmir state and their struggle for the freedom of the motherland from long Indian tyrannical rule.

Speakers said Prof. Zaman Mirza promoted his forceful writings to apprise the world of the importance of Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom and the early grant of right of self determination to Kashmiris in the light of international norms and commitments including the UN resolutions to provide the opportunity to the Jammu & Kashmir people to decide about their destiny through plebiscite .

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World United Nations Jammu Sabha Peruvian Nuevo Sol Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government

Recent Stories

Roundtable Conference at NUST Centre for Internati ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

21 minutes ago

Steps demanded to bail out troubled textile sector

6 minutes ago

Korean cultural festival to be held on Oct 14 at R ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Needs to Mobilize Security Services to Stop ..

6 minutes ago

Hundreds arrested as European police net huge haul ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.