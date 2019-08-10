UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Veterans Of Pakistan Condemns Indian Move On Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 04:04 PM

Veterans of Pakistan condemns Indian move on Kashmir

The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) on Saturday condemned Indian action to withdraw Special Status of their occupied part of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.A meeting of VOP observed that this status was, in fact given to the state by United Nations Security Council in 1949 by terming it as disputed territory

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) on Saturday condemned Indian action to withdraw Special Status of their occupied part of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.A meeting of VOP observed that this status was, in fact given to the state by United Nations Security Council in 1949 by terming it as disputed territory.Hence India has no authority to withdraw that status.

Members urged Government of Pakistan to draw attention of the Security Council towards this flagrant violation of UNSC Resolutions while issue should also be raised on other relevant forums.In some quarters in Pakistan, government is being targeted for not referring to Article 370 in the Joint Resolution passed by our parliament.

Those critics must understand that 'Special Status' and Article 370 are two different issues, the VOP members said.Inclusion of Article 370 in the resolution would have meant that Pakistan accepts application of Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir under their occupation.Azad Jammu & Kashmir have special status since 1948 when Ch.

Ghulam Abbas became president and Sardar Ibrahim the prime minister, they said.The veterans noted that we should emphatically continue annulment of the special status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, without referring to Article 370 of Indian Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Parliament Jammu Government

Recent Stories

Public transporters disappear despite double fare ..

54 seconds ago

Independence Day Car Rally to start on Aug 13 at H ..

55 seconds ago

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) appeals to nation not to ..

57 seconds ago

Over dozen politicians, former president, PMs, min ..

1 minute ago

Typhoon Lekima: 13 dead and a million evacuated in ..

12 minutes ago

Pharma industry can get share global market

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.