Veterans of Pakistan condemns Indian move on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) The Veterans of Pakistan (formerly PESA) on Saturday condemned Indian action to withdraw Special Status of their occupied part of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.A meeting of VOP observed that this status was, in fact given to the state by United Nations Security Council in 1949 by terming it as disputed territory.Hence India has no authority to withdraw that status.

Members urged Government of Pakistan to draw attention of the Security Council towards this flagrant violation of UNSC Resolutions while issue should also be raised on other relevant forums.In some quarters in Pakistan, government is being targeted for not referring to Article 370 in the Joint Resolution passed by our parliament.

Those critics must understand that 'Special Status' and Article 370 are two different issues, the VOP members said.Inclusion of Article 370 in the resolution would have meant that Pakistan accepts application of Indian Constitution over Jammu and Kashmir under their occupation.Azad Jammu & Kashmir have special status since 1948 when Ch.

Ghulam Abbas became president and Sardar Ibrahim the prime minister, they said.The veterans noted that we should emphatically continue annulment of the special status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir, without referring to Article 370 of Indian Constitution.