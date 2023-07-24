Open Menu

Victim Of Greece Boat Tragedy Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 11:10 PM

A local victim of the recent Greece boat disaster Muhammad Yousaf was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard native village Mian Muhammad town on the outskirts of Mirpur city on Monday. His body was driven to the town from Islamabad airport Sunday night

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) , A local victim of the recent Greece boat disaster Muhammad Yousaf was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard native village Mian Muhammad town on the outskirts of Mirpur city on Monday. His body was driven to the town from Islamabad airport Sunday night.

A large number of people from various parts of the district including relatives, high-ranking officials of the Mirpur division, and district administration attended the funeral prayer offered at his native Mian Muhammad town.

The extremely over-loaded boat with over seven hundred persons including about 350 Pakistan, which includes hundreds of illegal immigrants hailing from Kotli and Mirpur districts drowned after it capsized in Greece sea water while allegedly moving to the nearest European countries.

Extremely tragic scenes were witnessed as soon as the body reached his home.

The deceased left behind a widow and four siblings including two sons and two daughters in his survivors.

The ill-fated Yousaf had allegedly paid Rs. 2.02 million to the human smugglers for moving abroad only for the sake of a better future through the above alleged unlawful means, authoritative official sources told APP here on Monday quoting the ongoing investigations into the scam.

