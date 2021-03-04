UrduPoint.com
'Victimization Of Journalists, Students Increased Manifold After Aug 5, 2019 In IIOJK'

Thu 04th March 2021

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSAJL) has said that victimization of journalists and students has increased manifold after August 5, 2019, when India imposed indefinite military siege in the territory

According to Kashmir Media Service, JKYSAJL spokesman, Yaseer-UL-Islam in Srinagar said that Modi-led Indian fascist government had also stopped the real stories of Kashmir by threatening journalists and silenced their voice by forces.

A ban on high-speed internet imposed by the Indian government prevented individuals from accessing and sharing vital information of local journalists from Aug 2019 to 2020, he added.

The spokesman said that Kashmiris were cut off from the internet for months when the Indian government imposed a blackout in August after revoking the Kashmir's status.

He deplored that journalism had become especially risky in IIOJK since the Indian government stripped the territory of its special status in August last year.

That seemed evident when India's infamous agency, National Investigative Agency, searched the offices of the Greater Kashmir newspaper and the home of AFP journalist, Parvaiz Bukhari and searched nine locations, including NGOs and homes of leading activists in Srinagar city. In past, at least 18 reporters have been questioned by police and more than a dozen were allegedly assaulted, he added.

The spokesman urged the Amnesty and UN to intervene and put pressure on the Indian government to stop harassment of journalists and violations of international laws in IIOJK and resolve the Kashmir dispute through plebiscite.

