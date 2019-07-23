Visiting Iraqi leader stresses negotiated solution of Kashmir issue: AJK accuses India of trampling all international norms in occupied Kashmir:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) : Leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq , Sheikh Dr Hamam Hamoudi, who is currently on a visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir as the head of a five-member parliamentary delegation has stressed the need for resolving Kashmir issue through talks between Pakistan and India as per wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN Security Council resolutions.

Talking to media persons after a meeting with the AJK President Sardar Masood Khan at the President House in AJK's metropolis on Tuesday, he stressed the international community to play its role in securing an end to human rights violations being committed by India in occupied Kashmir, and to help the Kashmiri people get their internationally recognized right to self-determination.

Exhorting the need for talks between Pakistan and India for the resolution of all issues including Kashmir, Dr Humam Hamoudi said that durable peace was inevitable for development, prosperity and stability of the region.

He maintained that the people of the beautiful Kashmir territory were faced with miseries due to long-outstanding Kashmir issue.

Leader of the Iraqi parliamentary delegation said that his government was desirous of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in different sectors including education, health and energy.

Earlier talking to the visiting Iraqi parliamentary delegation, the AJK president asserted that the Indian occupation forces in violation of all international laws and established human values were busy in perpetrating a reign of state terror against defenseless, peaceful and innocent citizens of the Occupied Kashmir.

The India forces have martyred more than 100,000 Kashmiri people since 1989.

Of them, 7,000 people were tortured to martyrdom in custody.

Sardar Masood Khan said that due to brutalities of the Indian Army, more than 22,000 Kashmiri women were widowed, and 100,000 children orphaned. Besides, more than 11,000 women have been molested by Indian troops. He maintained that 8,000 unmarked graves have been detected in different parts of the occupied valley, where the Kashmiri youth martyred in fake encounters have been buried.

The AJK president said that 990 innocent Kashmiri people were martyred in the latest wave of barbarity in occupied Kashmir since the martyrdom of prominent freedom fighter Muzaffar Wani on July 8, 2016. The Indian Army is intentionally using pellet guns to render the Kashmiri youth to be blind, and more than 10,000 men, women and youth have lost their eyesight during the last three years.

Sardar Masood Khan regretted that on the one hand, India is ruthlessly killing the Kashmiri people through the worst state terrorism while on the other, it is declaring their peaceful liberation struggle as terrorism to hoodwink the international community.

Under a preplanned strategy, India is bent upon changing the demography of the held territory so as to turn in its favour the results of plebiscite if it compels to hold under the global pressure.

For this purpose, the Indian government wanted to introduce amendments in its constitution to abolish the special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated the leader of the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, Sheikh Dr. Humam Hamoudi for supporting principled strand of Pakistan and the Azad Kashmir government on the Kashmir issue.