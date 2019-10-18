UrduPoint.com
Walk Held At Government Sadiq College Women University To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 06:23 PM

A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A function was held to express solidarity with Kashmiris here Friday at Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur on the directions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif.

Computer Science and Information Technology Department organized the event under the guideline provided by Punjab Higher education Department to mark Fridays as Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif was the chief guest of the event.

Later, a walk was organized to show solidarity with Kashmiris.

The participant teachers and students were carrying placards and banners on which slogans in favour of Kashmir struggle were inscribed. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saiqa Imtiaz Asif led the walk.

