Walk In Islamabad To Eulogize Martyrdom Of Burhan Wani

Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:58 PM

Walk in Islamabad to eulogize martyrdom of Burhan Wani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :A walk was held from China Chowk to D Chowk in Islamabad, to pay tributes to popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his third martyrdom anniversary, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the event was organized by APHC-AJK chapter and was attended by a large number of people. AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haidar addressing the participants of the walk paid rich tributes to Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs. He said Burhan Wani played an important role in highlighting the Kashmir freedom struggle.

Speakers on the occasion reaffirmed their commitment to carry forward the martyrs' mission. They demanded of Government of Pakistan to expedite its diplomatic efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute at international forums. The speakers also urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

They said that India had forcibly occupied the territory and converted it into a military garrison, adding that peace in South Asia would remain a distant dream unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per Kashmiris' aspirations.

The participants of the walk raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans on the occasion. They also carried banners reading 'Go India Go Back' and 'Freedom is our Right' slogans.

Besides AJK Prime Minister, others who addressed and participated the function included Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Syed Yousuf Naseem, Tahir Masood, Muhammad Aijaz Rehmani, Abddul Hameed Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Butt, Zahid Ahmad Sufi, Zahid Andrabi, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Muhammad Shafi Dar, Dr Muhammad Khan, journalists, civil society and members of Kashmiri community.

