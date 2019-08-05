Walk, seminar held at GSCWU to express solidarity with Kashmir

A walk was organized at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur to show solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A walk was organized at Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur to show solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims here on Monday.

A seminar was also organized to pay homage and tribute to Kashmiri fighters and martyrs. Registrar of the university Prof. Naseem Akhtar was the chief guest of the event.

Dr.

Irum Qadeer delivered a very thoughtful speech about the current situation at Kashmir and its future consequences.

A large number of administrative and teaching staff took part in walk and seminar and also presented the resolution of condemning the brutal cruelties of Indian Army on innocent Kashmir citizens.

Qari Samiullah made a soulful Dua for Kashmir shaheeds and prayed Allah to keep the Kashmiri Muslims safe.