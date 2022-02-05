UrduPoint.com

Walk Taken Out To Mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation with Kashmiris people for their struggle against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed on Saturday to express whole-hearted support of the Pakistani nation with Kashmiris people for their struggle against Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

In this regard a walk was taken out from District Council to Saraiki Chowk led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ibadat Nisar.

People from various walks of life participated in the walk who were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and placards with slogans in favor of Kashmir's freedom from Indian illegal occupation were inscribed.

The Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer in their addresses expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and paid rich tribute to their decades-long struggle against Indian forces.

