Walks, rallies held to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

People from different strata of society joined walks and rallies to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned the atrocities by Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

People chanted slogans against Indian forces for using cluster bombs against innocent Kashmiris during a walk led by deputy commissioner Afzal Nasir Khan that began from Khatam-e-Nabbuwat (Peace Be Upon Him) Chowk and concluded at the DC office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC condemned the Indian atrocities on Kashmiri people and termed it a sheer human rights violation. He heaped praise on Pakistan armed forces.

Meanwhile, PTI MNA and Co-chairman Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaz, Sardar Nasarullah Khan Dareshak, in a statement, strongly criticized the Modi government for using extreme oppressive action against the people of IOK but added that no power in the world can now stop Kashmiris from getting their rights.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the USA and subsequent mediation offer by US President Donald Trump was a big diplomatic achievement of Pakistan.

Dareshak said that efforts to resolve Kashmir issue would speed up under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He added that resolution of Kashmir issue would eliminate the tension between India and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, different schools also arranged ceremonies, rallies, seminars and speech contests to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Speaking at different ceremonies, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Jam Khalil Ahmad, principal government postgraduate college Dr. Shakeel Pitafi, and senior headmaster government higher secondary school No 1 Chaudhry Noor Ahmad, expressed solidarity with the people of IOK and urged the international community to play its role to end the decades long sufferings of Kashmiri people.