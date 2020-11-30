Wani bereaved over death of AJK Politician Matloob Inqilabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Monday expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of senior PPP leader Mr. Matloob Inqilabi who passed away today

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Monday expressed deep sense of shock over the sad demise of senior PPP leader Mr. Matloob Inqilabi who passed away today.

In a condolence statement, the JKNF leader extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah almighty to grant eternal peace to the deceased soul and give fortitude to the bereaved to bear this loss with patience.

Highlighting the political and social services of the deceased leader Wani, also the KIIR Chief, said that Inqilabi was a thorough gentleman and man of honesty and integrity. Inquilabi's departure, he said, has left a void in the politics of Azad Jammu and Kashmir that no one could really fill.