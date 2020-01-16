UrduPoint.com
Wani Calls Upon UNSC To Move Beyond The Rhetoric Of Compassion To Address The Situation In IoJK:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:52 PM

Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a debate on the alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) : Veteran Kashmiri rights activist and senior vice chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for holding a debate on the alarming situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to APP on Thursday Wani observed that the Security Council's meeting was indeed a great development but in view of the highly volatile situation in the region there was a dire need that the highest body (UNSC) should move beyond the rhetoric of compassion to address the critical situation on ground in the occupied valley, which he said was reeling under the unrelenting military crackdown and communication since 5th August 2019.

He expressed the hope that the member states of the council would go the extra mile to deescalate the rising tensions in the region besides making serious efforts to address the lingering Kashmir dispute that has been the root cause and consequence of rights violations in the restive region.

The JKNF leader also urged the world leaders to stop seeing Kashmir conflict through Indian prism. Kashmir, he said, is the oldest unresolved dispute pending on the UN agenda. Reiterating his call for a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with the UN resolutions Wani pointed out that the Kashmiris' struggle for the right to self-determination is a legitimate one that draws its legality and legitimacy from over a dozen resolutions adopted by no less an authority than the United Nations.

He said that the time has come that the global community should shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much-needed role to settle the dispute of Kashmir to ensure peace and stability in the turbulent region.

