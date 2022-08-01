Wani denounces custodial killing of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Monday strongly condemned the custodial killing of Kashmiri youth Akhtar Hussain by the Indian forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) : Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Monday strongly condemned the custodial killing of Kashmiri youth Akhtar Hussain by the Indian forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Terming it as worst form of state terrorism, while talking to APP, Wani said that killing innocent youth day in and day out has become a new norm for the occupation forces which were operating under the shield of draconian laws that provide them impunity.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Indian authorities have been denying Kashmiris to their right to burial of their loved ones being killed by Indian army.

The secret burials of youth killed during police custody and fake encounters by the Indian forces, he said was a deliberate attempt to hide the crimes being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

Wani while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family urged world human rights defenders to take effective notice of the matter and influence upon the occupation authorities to handover the dead body of the martyred youth to his family.

It may be recalled here that the martyred youth is the nephew of Hurriyat leader Gulshun Ahmed.