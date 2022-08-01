UrduPoint.com

Wani Denounces Custodial Killing Of Kashmiri Youth In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Wani denounces custodial killing of Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Monday strongly condemned the custodial killing of Kashmiri youth Akhtar Hussain by the Indian forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) : Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Monday strongly condemned the custodial killing of Kashmiri youth Akhtar Hussain by the Indian forces in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Terming it as worst form of state terrorism, while talking to APP, Wani said that killing innocent youth day in and day out has become a new norm for the occupation forces which were operating under the shield of draconian laws that provide them impunity.

He said that it was unfortunate that the Indian authorities have been denying Kashmiris to their right to burial of their loved ones being killed by Indian army.

The secret burials of youth killed during police custody and fake encounters by the Indian forces, he said was a deliberate attempt to hide the crimes being committed against innocent Kashmiris.

Wani while expressing solidarity with the bereaved family urged world human rights defenders to take effective notice of the matter and influence upon the occupation authorities to handover the dead body of the martyred youth to his family.

It may be recalled here that the martyred youth is the nephew of Hurriyat leader Gulshun Ahmed.

Related Topics

India Dead World Army Police Altaf Hussain Hurriyat Conference May Family All

Recent Stories

NA passes The Control of Narcotics Substances (Sec ..

NA passes The Control of Narcotics Substances (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022

2 minutes ago
 Tarar for declaring PA speaker's election void

Tarar for declaring PA speaker's election void

2 minutes ago
 We are all concerned about division in the family ..

We are all concerned about division in the family : Chaudhry Shujaat

2 minutes ago
 DIG directs SSPs to make foolproof security arrang ..

DIG directs SSPs to make foolproof security arrangements for Muharram

2 minutes ago
 Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punish ..

Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 sails through ..

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khur ..

Imran Khan's no confidence in CEC is eyewash: Khursheed Shah

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.