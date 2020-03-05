UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wani Hails OIC Envoy's Statement On Kashmir, Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 05:31 PM

Wani hails OIC envoy's statement on Kashmir, Palestine

Veteran Rights Activist and Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay for reiterating and reaffirming the Islamic body's commitment and the continued support for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ): Veteran Rights Activist and Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay for reiterating and reaffirming the Islamic body's commitment and the continued support for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine dispute.

Expressing his gratitude to member countries of the OIC for their consistent support to Kashmir cause, he aid, "There is no doubt that the OIC has always voiced its concern over the situation in the region but given the volatile situation in the region it is imperative that the august body should take some bold steps to mitigate the unending sufferings of the Kashmiri people who have been facing the brunt of Indian state terrorism." Kashmiris, he said, have attached high hopes to the OIC for the resolution of lingering dispute.

Referring to OIC's principled stand on the issue of Kashmir, Wani stressed the need for galvanizing action to alleviate the humanitarian nightmare in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the JKNF leader lauded the role of World Muslim Congress (WMC) and International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM) for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri detainees who had been booked under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA).

"We are hopeful that these reports, submitted to the UN secretary general, the OHCHR, and other important world organizations would be instrumental in sensitizing the international community as how dreadfully the Indian state was using this (PSA) lawless law as a weapon of war to suppress voice of dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Wani said adding it was high time that pressure be mounted on India to repeal the PSA to ensure it complies with its international human rights norms and obligations and release all the PSA prisoners.

Related Topics

India Resolution World Altaf Hussain United Nations Palestine Jammu August Congress Muslim All Weapon

Recent Stories

Regulation on Dubai&#039;s public car parks amende ..

3 minutes ago

Govt working on legislation against corporal punis ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed visits ‘Dubai Club for People ..

18 minutes ago

Industrial autoclave seized by India not dual-use ..

2 minutes ago

Speedy dumper crushes 2 motorcyclists in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Russian planes targeted in wave of bomb threats

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.