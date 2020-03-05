(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ): Veteran Rights Activist and Senior Vice Chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Altaf Hussain Wani Thursday hailed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy for Jammu and Kashmir Ambassador Yousef M Al Dobeay for reiterating and reaffirming the Islamic body's commitment and the continued support for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine dispute.

Expressing his gratitude to member countries of the OIC for their consistent support to Kashmir cause, he aid, "There is no doubt that the OIC has always voiced its concern over the situation in the region but given the volatile situation in the region it is imperative that the august body should take some bold steps to mitigate the unending sufferings of the Kashmiri people who have been facing the brunt of Indian state terrorism." Kashmiris, he said, have attached high hopes to the OIC for the resolution of lingering dispute.

Referring to OIC's principled stand on the issue of Kashmir, Wani stressed the need for galvanizing action to alleviate the humanitarian nightmare in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the JKNF leader lauded the role of World Muslim Congress (WMC) and International Human Rights Association of American Minorities (IHRAAM) for highlighting the plight of Kashmiri detainees who had been booked under the notorious Public Safety Act (PSA).

"We are hopeful that these reports, submitted to the UN secretary general, the OHCHR, and other important world organizations would be instrumental in sensitizing the international community as how dreadfully the Indian state was using this (PSA) lawless law as a weapon of war to suppress voice of dissent in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Wani said adding it was high time that pressure be mounted on India to repeal the PSA to ensure it complies with its international human rights norms and obligations and release all the PSA prisoners.