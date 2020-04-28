Wani seeks end to systematic genocide in occupied Jammu & Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain has sought the international community's help to end systematic genocide in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) , Senior Hurriyat leader and vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain has sought the international community's help to end systematic genocide in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, the JKNF leader said the recent spate of violence had led to the killing of dozens of youth in the restive region. Referring to fresh acts of Indian state terrorism in Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad, Wani said, "Gravity of the situation in the occupied territory can be gauged from the fact that in less than 24 hours Indian forces have killed seven Kashmiri youth." Terming it as the worst kind of state sponsored terrorism, he said Indian occupation forces deployed in the length and breadth of Kashmir had broken all records of cruelty and barbarism by unleashing reign of terror in the region.

He said cordon and search operations and nocturnal raids being carried out by the Indian forces continue unabated in the region.

He regrettably noted that there was no letup in Indian atrocities even in this Holy month of Ramazan. He said the systematic violence in restive region was a deep rooted conspiracy to push Kashmiri youth to wall.

Highlighting the dangerous dimensions of the Kashmir conflict, Wani said the unresolved Kashmir dispute was a major cause and consequence of violence and rights abuses in the region.

He appealed to the world human rights organizations to take notice of the Indian brutalities and play their proactive role to stop this vicious cycle of violence in the region.

He said it was high time that the world should come forward in a big way to help resolve this dispute once and for all.

He said it would be great travesty of justice if international community continued with its apathy and indifference towards the unending miseries of Kashmiris who happen to be the worst victim of this deadly conflict.