Washington based Kashmiri Diaspora condoles demise of earthquake victims

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Kashmiri Diaspora community settled abroad have expressed heartfelt condolence to the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye and the neighboring Syrian Arab Republic, following the deadly earthquakes which recently struck both countries.

The Kashmiri Diaspora Coalition (KDC), forum of the Kashmiri Diaspora community, belonging to both sides of the LoC AJK and IIOJK, held a condolence prayer in Washington late Wednesday for the thousands of deceased who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones who were left bereaved by this catastrophic loss, says a message reaching and released to media here on Thursday.

"Kashmiris share the pain and sorrow of the Turkish as well as Syrian people in this hour of grief. We stand together with the Turkish government to minimize the damage caused by the deadly earthquake. We wholeheartedly offer our unflinching support in any capacity that may be required", the message said.

The message continued as saying "Kashmiris all over the world will never forget the efforts of the Honorable President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish government, to end the long-standing illegal occupation of our homeland by Indian occupation forces. As a result, a soft corner for Turkiye and President Erdogan is in the hearts of all our people ", it said.

Kashmiris were mobilizing their resources to extend as much help as possible to their Turkish and Syrian brethren, it said adding, "we pray to Almighty Allah that the time ahead is easier for the people of Turkiye and Syria".

KDC was established in Baku, Azerbaijan. It includes: World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Washington, DC; Kashmir Civitas, Canada; Kashmir House, Turkiye; Kashmir Global Campaign, UK; World Kashmir Freedom Movement, UK; and Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK & EU.