UrduPoint.com

Washington Based Kashmiri Diaspora Condoles Demise Of Earthquake Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 08:07 PM

Washington based Kashmiri Diaspora condoles demise of earthquake victims

Kashmiri Diaspora community settled abroad have expressed heartfelt condolence to the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye and the neighboring Syrian Arab Republic, following the deadly earthquakes which recently struck both countries

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Kashmiri Diaspora community settled abroad have expressed heartfelt condolence to the people and government of the Republic of Turkiye and the neighboring Syrian Arab Republic, following the deadly earthquakes which recently struck both countries.

The Kashmiri Diaspora Coalition (KDC), forum of the Kashmiri Diaspora community, belonging to both sides of the LoC AJK and IIOJK, held a condolence prayer in Washington late Wednesday for the thousands of deceased who lost their lives, as well as their loved ones who were left bereaved by this catastrophic loss, says a message reaching and released to media here on Thursday.

"Kashmiris share the pain and sorrow of the Turkish as well as Syrian people in this hour of grief. We stand together with the Turkish government to minimize the damage caused by the deadly earthquake. We wholeheartedly offer our unflinching support in any capacity that may be required", the message said.

The message continued as saying "Kashmiris all over the world will never forget the efforts of the Honorable President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and the Turkish government, to end the long-standing illegal occupation of our homeland by Indian occupation forces. As a result, a soft corner for Turkiye and President Erdogan is in the hearts of all our people ", it said.

Kashmiris were mobilizing their resources to extend as much help as possible to their Turkish and Syrian brethren, it said adding, "we pray to Almighty Allah that the time ahead is easier for the people of Turkiye and Syria".

KDC was established in Baku, Azerbaijan. It includes: World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Washington, DC; Kashmir Civitas, Canada; Kashmir House, Turkiye; Kashmir Global Campaign, UK; World Kashmir Freedom Movement, UK; and Tehreek-e-Kashmir, UK & EU.

Related Topics

India Earthquake World Syria Washington Baku Azerbaijan United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir Tayyip Erdogan May Prayer Media All Government Share Arab

Recent Stories

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 milli ..

Liquid Foreign Reserves stand at US$ 8,539.6 million

6 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifee ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates Umm Yifeenah Bridge

1 hour ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in p ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices in plea against suspension of LG p ..

6 minutes ago
 MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls ..

MOL Pakistan holds Community Sports Gala for girls

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silen ..

Moscow Slams International Organizations for Silence After POWs Execution by Kie ..

1 hour ago
 New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politici ..

New EU Sanctions Against Russia to Target Politicians, Military, Media - Von Der ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.