Open Menu

Water Level In Mangla Dam At Continual Decline: 84.45 Feet Deep Water Discharged This Season So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Water level in Mangla Dam at continual decline: 84.45 feet deep water discharged this season so far

Besides the ongoing seasonal scheduled power generation, the discharge of water from Mangla dam is in progress reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1157.55 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 2.092 MAF on Thursday

MIRPUR ( AJK) : , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Besides the ongoing seasonal scheduled power generation, the discharge of water from Mangla dam is in progress reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1157.55 feet against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 2.092 MAF on Thursday.

As a result of the continual inflow of water during the ongoing season, the water level in Mangla Dam was recorded as 1157.55 feet after the discharge of 84.45 feet of water from the reservoir by Thursday.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP on Thursday.

At present 2.093 million acre-feet (MAF) water is available in the Mangla dam reservoir, the media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded as 4700 cusecs with outflows of 26000 cusecs of water from the dam on Thursday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Thursday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 17300 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7100 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 12200 cusecs and Outflow 12200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 4700 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7200 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 46500 cusecs and Outflows 41000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43400 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 44900 cusecs and Outflows 32900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 30800 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 22100 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 4100 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 9200 cusecs and Outflow 2800 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 5000 cusecs and Outflows 0 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1474.99 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.043 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1157.55 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.092 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.10 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.060 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kabul Water WAPDA Dam Sukkur Progress Same Nowshera Jhelum Kotri August Media From Million

Recent Stories

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPP ..

Media gets a glimpse of OPPO’s latest device OPPO A78 – Leader of the Pack

15 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to ..

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) decides to promotes four employees

8 minutes ago
 PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarizatio ..

PML-N endeavors to move people towards solarization; Senator

6 minutes ago
 Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgr ..

Religious Ministry to provide Abaya to women pilgrims this year

6 minutes ago
 HEC record history, taking 3rd position in Nationa ..

HEC record history, taking 3rd position in National Athletics Meet

6 minutes ago
 UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds ..

UAF chickpea has production potential of 25 maunds per acre: Dr Iqrar

6 minutes ago
Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to pr ..

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) committed to provide door-step educational fa ..

4 minutes ago
 Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commissi ..

Committee proposes amendments in Judicial Commission's rules

4 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations ..

ANF recovers 394 tons chemical in eight operations; arrests 10

4 minutes ago
 GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of ..

GB gov't forms committee to address the issues of journalists

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stak ..

Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 18,500 stake money

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving d ..

Indonesia, Pakistan to collaborate for improving distant learning programs

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir