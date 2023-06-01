Water level in Mangla Dam starts rising swiftly at normal pace

As a result of continual melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir, the water level in Mangla dam has started rising swiftly but at a normal pace, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) : As a result of continual melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir, the water level in Mangla dam has started rising swiftly but at a normal pace, official sources said.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1126.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.961 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Thursday, official sources told APP here on Thursday.

On Monday, May 29, the water level in the reservoir was recorded 1123.30 feet which rose by 03 foot during the last 72 hours.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were reported as 48500 cusecs with the outflows of 35000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Thursday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 56800 cusecs and Outflows 64800 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 35800 cusecs and Outflows 35800 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 58000 cusecs and Outflow 58000, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 48500 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 35600 cusecs and Outflows 19100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 85500 cusecs and Outflows 79500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 99400 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 90700 cusecs and Outflows 81900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 63000 cusecs and Outflows 55300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 44200 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 22700 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 11000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1426.11 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.426 million acre feet (MAF).

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.072 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.