Wazir tribesmen reiterate support for Kashmir freedom

Wana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan , a large number of people participated in the rally in Wana to show solidarity and support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India . The rally was attended by people from all walks of life including teachers, students and representatives of local administration.

They were chanting slogans like "We will not give up Kashmir cause untill we get it liberated", " Kashmir benega Pakistan" and " Ley Kay Rahain Ge Azadi".

The participants of the rally paid homage to heroic freedom struggle of Kashmiris and expressed their willingness for rendering every sacrifice to liberate Kashmir from Indian illegal rule.

They were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags along with placards in support of freedom struggle. They raised slogans to condemn human rights violations especially against children and women by Indian occupying forces in Occupied Valley.

They said our forefathers fight for liberation of Kashmir and now they were also ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.

Later, the participants of the rally offered prayers for prosperity of the country and freedom of Kashmir.