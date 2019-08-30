UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wazir Tribesmen Reiterate Support For Kashmir Freedom

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 10:46 PM

Wazir tribesmen reiterate support for Kashmir freedom

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a large number of people participated in the rally in Wana to show solidarity and support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India

Wana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a large number of people participated in the rally in Wana to show solidarity and support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris against illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India. The rally was attended by people from all walks of life including teachers, students and representatives of local administration.

They were chanting slogans like "We will not give up Kashmir cause untill we get it liberated", " Kashmir benega Pakistan" and " Ley Kay Rahain Ge Azadi".

The participants of the rally paid homage to heroic freedom struggle of Kashmiris and expressed their willingness for rendering every sacrifice to liberate Kashmir from Indian illegal rule.

They were carrying Pakistani and Kashmiri flags along with placards in support of freedom struggle. They raised slogans to condemn human rights violations especially against children and women by Indian occupying forces in Occupied Valley.

They said our forefathers fight for liberation of Kashmir and now they were also ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.

Later, the participants of the rally offered prayers for prosperity of the country and freedom of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Jammu Wana Women All From

Recent Stories

Outcomes of the 55th BoG meeting

2 hours ago

US Calls on China to End Alleged Oppression of Uig ..

5 minutes ago

TUF observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

5 minutes ago

Journalists have played in promoting democratic no ..

5 minutes ago

Imran Khan Praises Pakistanis for Coming Out in Su ..

5 minutes ago

Minister leads Kashmir solidarity rally in TT Sing ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.