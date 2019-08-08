We are reviewing minutely indian legislation on kashmir: us state department

US has said it is reviewing minutely Indian legislation on Kashmir and Indian decision will have far reaching repercussions.US state department has said in a statement that legislation enacted by India on demography and administrative affairs of Indian held Kashmir is being reviewed minutely

Individual rights be respected and legal methodology be pursued.

Talks should be held with those who have been affected.State department further said US concern is still there over massive arrests and unabated restrictions in Occupied Kashmir.

We urge all the sides to stay calm and exercise restraint. All the sides should maintain peace and stability on LoC and stern action be taken to eliminate terrorism. US will continue to support direct talks between Pakistan and India over all outstanding issues including Kashmir issue.