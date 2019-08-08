UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Are Reviewing Minutely Indian Legislation On Kashmir: Us State Department

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 01:39 PM

We are reviewing minutely indian legislation on kashmir: us state department

US has said it is reviewing minutely Indian legislation on Kashmir and Indian decision will have far reaching repercussions.US state department has said in a statement that legislation enacted by India on demography and administrative affairs of Indian held Kashmir is being reviewed minutely

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) US has said it is reviewing minutely Indian legislation on Kashmir and Indian decision will have far reaching repercussions.US state department has said in a statement that legislation enacted by India on demography and administrative affairs of Indian held Kashmir is being reviewed minutely.

Individual rights be respected and legal methodology be pursued.

Talks should be held with those who have been affected.State department further said US concern is still there over massive arrests and unabated restrictions in Occupied Kashmir.

We urge all the sides to stay calm and exercise restraint. All the sides should maintain peace and stability on LoC and stern action be taken to eliminate terrorism. US will continue to support direct talks between Pakistan and India over all outstanding issues including Kashmir issue.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir All

Recent Stories

Central contracts for 2019-20 announced

20 minutes ago

Portable breath monitor quickly detects life threa ..

38 seconds ago

The end of endoscopy, New technique may be the fut ..

40 seconds ago

Protein discovery could lead to new hearing loss t ..

42 seconds ago

Maleeha asks UN Secretary general to ensure implem ..

43 seconds ago

Chinese, Lao militaries to have joint medical res ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.