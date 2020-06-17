UrduPoint.com
"We Can't Provide Security To Every Sarpanchs"says Indian Police In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:46 PM

India Police have refused to provide security to all sarpanchs in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were facing wrath from the Kashmiris for being collaborators of India's illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media service Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar, addressing a press conference in Srinagar and said "We can't provide security to every sarpanch". Those with imminent threat or more vulnerable will be provided security," Kumar said while replying to a query during the news conference. He refrained from further comments.

Kumar expressed the inability of the police to provide security to every sarpanch in the present circumstances in Kashmir. He said that only those having "imminent threat" would be provided with protection.

The statement comes days after a sarpanch was killed by unknown gunmen in south Kashmir's Islamabad district.

On June 08, a Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by unknown gunmen in Lokbowan area in Islamabad district. He was affiliated with Indian national Congress.

Recently, a purported video of a sarpanch from Bomai area of Sopore, announcing her resignation, was circulated on social media.

IGP Kumar said, "We have safely shifted the woman sarpanch and her husband, who is also a panch, to a safer place in Srinagar."Pertinently, most of the sarpanchs and panchs belonging to different parts of the Kashmir Valley have been kept in Srinagar under strict security after their election.

