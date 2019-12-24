We must rise up for oppressed Kashmiris, it is now or never: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indian citizens have risen up against Narendra Modi's oppressive Hindu extremist government and for the restoration of their rights

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indian citizens have risen up against Narendra Modi's oppressive Hindu extremist government and for the restoration of their rights. We will have to realise that the flames of Hindu extremism will engulf not only India but the whole of the Sub-Continent

"The BJP and RSS in order to materialize their dreams of occupying beautiful valleys, gardens, mountains and rivers have stormed occupied Kashmir, and they are engaged in the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri people," he added.

Addressing the two-day international Kashmir conference at the National University of Modern Languages [NUML] here on Monday, he said that after bifurcation of occupied Kashmir early August this year, Modi and his toadies are now threatening to attack and capture Azad Kashmir, and disintegrate Pakistan.

The AJK President asserted that the threats of Indian rulers to strike Azad Kashmir and disintegrate Pakistan, may turn into a full-fledged war, and if a nuclear clash ever broke out, this would be disastrous for the whole world.

He said that we will have to approach the international community with our narrative, but unfortunately, influential powers in the United Nations and outside it, in view of their economic and political interests, were not ready to speak against India, and they are adhering to artificial neutrality by advising Pakistan and India to resolve the Kashmir issue through bilateral talks.

Sardar Masood explained that bilateral talks with India were not possible because under the garb of bilateral talks, India wants to keep the Kashmiris out of the dialogue process.

"The Kashmiri people are the key party to the Kashmir conflict, and no solution to the Kashmir issue is possible without their involvement and agreement," he added.

Quoting a report of the international organization Genocide Watch, the AJK president said that ethnic cleansing in occupied Kashmir had entered the eighth stage, and complete elimination of the Kashmiri people is the next stage.

He said that uprising in Kashmir against the Dogra rule, was the outcome of the oppressive economic and political system of the then rulers as well as the desire of Kashmiri people to join Pakistan. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are still struggling to materialize their desire of state's accession to Pakistan, and it is obligatory for us to support and help them," he added.

The AJK president dispelled the impression that Nehru and Gandhi had sympathies with the Kashmiri people. The fact remains that Nehru and Gandhi in connivance with the of Dogra ruler and the British Government had planned to occupy Kashmir.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Rector NUML Maj. Gen. (rtd) Mohammad Jaffer and Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui said that human rights trampling in occupied Jammu and Kashmir had crossed all limits. Regional and international organizations in their reports have described human rights abuse at the hands of Indian army as a war crime, they added.