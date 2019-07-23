UrduPoint.com
We Welcome Third-party Mediation For The Resolution Of The Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:42 PM

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolution of the Kashmir

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu andKashmir, said that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have alwayswelcomed third-party mediation for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmirdispute whether it was by the United Nations

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu andKashmir, said that Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have alwayswelcomed third-party mediation for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmirdispute whether it was by the United Nations, by a permanent member of theSecurity Council or a person of international stature.The President made these remarks when he was asked about President DonaldTrump's latest statement in Washington on his willingness to mediate inKashmirThe AJK President said that it was regrettable that India had once againrejected an offer for mediation, this time, by the United States President.He said that India wants to confine the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to abilateral plane and then kill it off.

By declaring the international issueof Jammu and Kashmir a bilateral matter, India wants to exclude the peopleof Jammu and Kashmir, the key party to the dispute, and the United Nationsor other actor representing the international community for the process forresolving the Kahmir dispute.

President Trump's announcement clearly shows that the situation in IndianOccupied Kashmir is very serious and that the problem is by no means abilateral issue between India and Pakistan alone.

It is genuinely aninternational issue which should be resolved through the UN resolutions onKashmir and international law.The President AJK said that a series of reports published this year on thehorrendous human rights situation in IOK and now the statement by PresidentTrump clearly demonstrate the urgency for resolving this issue in order tostop massacre of Kashmiris in IOK, give justice to the people of Jammu andKashmir and remove a serious threats to peace and security in South Asiaposed by the unresolved dispute of Jammu and Kashmir

