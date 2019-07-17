We will not rest till Kashmir is free from Indian occupation: Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that Daesh is an extreme form of terrorism and this terrorism has morphed into the shape of RSS in India and especially in Kashmir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that Daesh is an extreme form of terrorism and this terrorism has morphed into the shape of RSS in India and especially in Kashmir.

RSS has unleashed a malicious campaign against the Kashmiris and the Muslims of India by taking extreme steps in targeting them. The President made these remarks while addressing a book-launching ceremony of “Daesh-ISIS; A Rising Monster Worldwide”, authored by Senator Rehman Malik, former Minister Interior of Pakistan.

President Masood Khan commended Senator Rehman Malik for his efforts in bringing out this book at such an opportune time. He said that this discerning piece of research aptly explained the evolution and financing of Daesh and also of its linkages with Al-Qaeda.

President AJK said that this book will challenge so many prevalent perceptions about Islam. He said that today Daesh is being presented as the face of Islam in the same manner Al-Qaeda was once presented.

“We Muslims all over the world say that this is neither the face of Islam nor of Muslims”, he said. Daesh, he said, is an organization with an agenda to politically, strategically and economically implode targeted nations.

He said this terrorist organization is being used as an instrument to wedge differences between Muslim Nations and Non-Muslim Nations. The President informed his audience that there is no denying that there is a nexus between Daesh and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

He said that after the recent elections, RSS, Bajrang Dal and the Shiv Sena have strategized to target Muslims all over the Subcontinent, especially the Muslims living in India and the Indian Occupied Kashmir, and has designated Pakistan as an enemy country.

These Hindu-extremist organizations are trying to revise the history of the Subcontinent and want to restore “Greater-Baharat” by campaigning against the formation of Pakistan. They are forcing Muslims to convert to Hinduism by the use of force.

“This is a ‘Saffron Crusade’ against Muslims all over the Subcontinent”, he said. He said that Daesh is planted in IOK by India to serve their purpose of calling the unarmed struggle of Kashmiris as an extremist backed movement to win the sympathies of the entire world.

The real terrorist in IOK is RSS and the BJP itself. The 780,000 strong Indian forces are engaged in the killing, maiming, blinding of the Kashmiri youth and also the dishonouring of the womenfolk who continue to live in constant fear.

The President strongly asserted that the freedom movement in IOK is a peaceful movement where unarmed Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination. Despite the use of force by India, the Kashmiris will continue to peacefully struggle and will not rest until they are free from Indian occupation.

“We, the people of Kashmir and Pakistan believe in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute according to the UN Security Council resolutions”, he said. He urged building unity amongst our ranks and working towards protecting our youth from this avalanche of extremist ideology.

He said this scourge must be dealt with sincerity and we should put an end to this arm of terrorism. The event was also addressed by Senator Rehman Malik, H.E. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, General Khalid Jafri, President Centre for Global and Strategic Studies, Ambassador Asif Durrani, Kamal Shah, former Secretary Interior and senior journalist Tahir Khalil.