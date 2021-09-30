Webinar accuses India of criminalizing freedom of expression in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :,Terming India's apartheid regime as a biggest threat to media freedom in Kashmir the speakers at a webinar hosted by World Muslim Congress (WMC) in collaboration with Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) said that the fascist regime led by Modi was hell-bent on suppressing the voices of dissent under the guise of draconian laws that curb and criminalize peaceful expression.

The speakers made these assertions while addressing the webinar titled "Criminalization of Peaceful Expressions" held late Wednesday on the sidelines of 48th session of UNHRC here on Wednesday.

The webinar was attended and addressed by noted human rights activists, international law experts, social activists, and academicians, journalists hailing from different parts of the world including former Senator Lee Rhiannon from Australia, Lars Rise former MP Norway, Alfred Maurice de Zayas Former UN Independent Expert, Advocate Nasir Qadri, Ms. Marianna Zucca from Italy, Professor Dr. Shagufta Ashraf and others whereas the event was moderated by the KIIR chairman and WMC permanent representative Mr. Altaf Hussain Wani.

While discussing the devastating impacts of the draconian laws the Indian government has enforced in the state over the past several decades stated that India has time and again used black laws such as sedition and criminal defamation laws to stifle the dissent in the region and suppress peoples legitimate resistance for the realization of right to self-determination.

Terming these laws as the biggest threat to freedom of expression in Kashmir speakers said that criminal Defamation, violence against Journalists, limits on the right to information, discrimination in the enjoyment of the right to freedom of expression, commercial pressures, and mechanisms to seek control over the Media were the imperialist tactics. India has been using to silence the independent media and journalists who have been critical to Indian government's muscular policies towards Kashmir.

Referring to UAPA and other laws speakers said, "In recent years, India's criminal defamation laws have been used against journalists, activists, and other citizens who have raised their voice against the Indian government's policies of oppression and suppression, reported the abuse of power by the so-called Indian security agencies, criticized the ruthless suppression by the government, or exposed abuse against vulnerable populations at the hands of the Indian occupation forces".

Voicing their concern over the prevailing situation in the region, the panelists on the occasion said that the region (occupied Kashmir) has witnessed an alarming increase in attacks on peaceful speech and expression especially after August 5, 2019 when Indian in brazen violation of the international covenants stripped Kashmir of its autonomous status. "Since then, an uptick has been witnessed in criminal defamation and sedition laws to silence nonviolent criticism", they said.

Citing Article 19 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), they said that the law clearly states that "everyone shall have the right to freedom of expression." The Indian laws and practices that criminalize peaceful expression, they said, were inconsistent with its international legal obligations.

Regarding the recent amendments in certain laws the speakers mentioned that the amendments have made them even more perilous that violate the mandate of UDHR and the international covenant on civil and political rights.

Under the guise of such notorious laws, they said, the Indian government has booked journalists doing their jobs and citizens fighting for their rights.

"Any person who dares to speak against the Indian brutalities and injustices meted out to the people of Kashmir is being pressurized, harassed and humiliated and booked under sedition laws and treated as anti-national, be it a journalist, rights activist, politician or a common citizen", they said adding that along with suppression of political dissent the BJP government has made every attempt to muzzle the free media in Kashmir and subjugate rights defenders, civil society activists and organization that played a significant role in exposing Indian brutalities in the region.

The recent police raid on the homes of four Kashmiri journalists � Hilal Mir, Shah Abbas, Showkat Motta, and Azhar Qadri and confiscation of their phones, laptops and passports�speak volumes about threats the Kashmiri journalists have been facing at the hands of India's apartheid regime led by Naredar Modi.

"The notorious investigating agency the NIA on the other hand has been given a free license to carry out raids on the residences and offices of journalists, media houses and NGOs", they said adding that massive crackdown was launched against leading newspaper editors, publishers, media organisations including the offices of Daily Kashmir Times, Greater Kashmir. Terming it as an atrocious assault on the press freedom the speakers said that many Kashmiri journalists who have been charged under sedition laws continue to languish in Indian jails.

They said that the UN officials have time and again raised their alarm over the threats faced by the journalists in Kashmir. Referring to the UNESCO report, they said that Kashmir continues to be an extremely dangerous place for journalists as dozens of journalists have lost their lives in Kashmir Valley since 1990.

About the massive crackdown on Kashmiri social media users that independent observers say is aimed at silencing dissent, the panelists said that the Facebook and Twitter users were being harassed and terrorized by the occupation authorities under the cyber-crime law enforced in the state. Terming the Indian government's censorship efforts as yet another attempt to silence Kashmiri voices, they said that the BJP's cyber brigade had deactivated accounts of thousands of Kashmir internet users in the guise of containing the circulation of fake news on social media platforms. Blocking social media accounts of Kashmiris, especially the journalists, they said, was largely aimed at silencing Kashmiri resistance on all fronts.

"The Facebook and Twitter users are forced to delete their posts; they are threatened with preventive detentions", the speakers said, adding that the growing censorship on social media reflected the BJP government's malicious intentions to silence and stop the Kashmiri voices from reaching to the international audience.

Urging the world community to play its due role in the proper implementation of freedom of expression in Kashmir they said it was time that the global community should take serious notice of the Indian government's authoritarian diktats aimed at the criminalization of journalism and peaceful expression.