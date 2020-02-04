UrduPoint.com
Welfare Society Stages Kashmir Peace Walk Held At Lahore

Tue 04th February 2020

Welfare society stages Kashmir peace walk held at Lahore

A welfare society on Tuesday organised a walk under the banner of 'Save our children in Kashmir" in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :A welfare society on Tuesday organised a walk under the banner of 'Save our children in Kashmir" in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day observance.

Poets, writers, social, political and Kashmiri leaders and a large number of women and children participated in the walk, which was held outside of the Lahore Press Club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans against Indian atrocities against the Kashmiri people and in favour of Kashmiri children.

Addressing the walk participants, Welfare Trust Chairman Abdul Razaq Sajid demanded the UN and the international powers to force India to end curfew-like restrictions in occupied Kashmir. He strongly condemned the brutalities committed against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian government.

