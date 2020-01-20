WFP moves with relief goods for calamity-hit areas of AJK

A three-member delegation of World Food Program (WFP) headed by its Country Director for Pakistan Mr. Finbur Monday called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the federal capital on Monday, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) : A three-member delegation of World food Program (WFP) headed by its Country Director for Pakistan Mr. Finbur Monday called on Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the Federal capital on Monday, it was officially said.

The delegation comprising Deputy Director WFP Ms. Arnhild and Head of Partnerships Jennifer Mckay expressed deep sorrow over the losses of precious lives and properties in avalanche tragedy in Neelum and assured all out assistance by their organization in ongoing relief operation in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Country Director, Finbur said that after contact from Prime Minister Azad Kashmir's Secretariat, WFP had completed its necessary arrangements.

"Food, medicines and other relief goods would be distributed among the victims in calamity hit areas", he told.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed his profound gratitude to WFP delegates for extending generous support in affected areas of the state.

He directed the Minister, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to extend all possible cooperation to the organization maintaining complete coordination with Pak Army and National Disaster Management Authority.

Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir, Minister SDMA Ahmed Raza Qadir and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a high level meeting presided over by Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan reviewed the status of flour shortage in the state.

The Minister Food and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting particularly reviewed the flour demand and the status of available stock in upper areas of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that there was no flour shortage in any part of the state and required stock was available with us.

"However, those areas where flour supply is affected due to the recent torrential rains and heavy snowfall, the process of supply must be accelerated", he directed.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan told that sufficient stock of flour would be available in rains, snowfall affected areas till April.

"No one would be allowed to create artificial flour crisis in the state", the PM warned.

The prime minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of wheat to the flour mill in the state.

He directed Finance Department to release required funds in this regard.

Earlier, in his briefing, State Minister Foods, Syed Shoukat Ali Shah told the prime minister that sufficient stock of wheat was available in Azad Kashmir and its constant supply to the flour mills was being ensured.

He said that his department itself distributes the flour throughout the state.