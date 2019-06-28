UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

What India Wants To Hide By Disallowing Rights Bodies In IOK, Asks Masood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 08:45 PM

What India wants to hide by disallowing rights bodies in IOK, asks Masood

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged upon India to permit free entry of fact-finding missions of international human rights organizations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged upon India to permit free entry of fact-finding missions of international human rights organizations in occupied Kashmir.In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that India's refusal to allow entry of fact-finding missions into the held territory suggested something fishy.He said that we had been raising our voice against the worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir over the decades, and now United States, UK and the European parliaments and human rights agencies have also been expressing concern over what India intends to hide in the held Vale.He said there was only one option to prevent human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, that is, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are given their internationally-recognized right to self-determination without any further delay.The AJK president said that two human rights groups of occupied Kashmir, in their recent reports, have disclosed that political leaders and activists rotting in prisons in India and occupied Kashmir were being subjected to severe torture to break their will.

These groups have expressed concern that violence against these prisoners was being used as a tool of war.Sardar Masood Khan regretted that big powers and influential countries for the sake of their petty economic and political interest had shut their eyes towards inhuman violence being unleashed by India against Kashmiri prisoners.

They have forgotten that torture causes several mental and psychological diseases, he lamented.He said that the Indian Army was perpetrating the worst torture to demoralize people of the held territory.

"It is high time that those who have let loose the reign of terror against defenseless Kashmiri people and are playing with the humane lives are brought to justice," he added.Sardar Masood Khan said that the innocent Kashmiri people were determined to continue their just and legitimate struggle as per the international principles, till the attainment of their goal.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu United Kingdom United States Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Afghan President meets Chaudhry Sarwar

4 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister orders bureaucracy to always ke ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates future leaders under FUEL Program ..

1 hour ago

UNHCR welcomes Pakistan's decision to extend stay ..

4 minutes ago

IMF-dictated' budget would compound miseries of pe ..

4 minutes ago

The Opening Ceremony Of Gasoline Production Plant ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.