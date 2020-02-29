UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Whatever Happening In Delhi Has Been Happening In Kashmir Since Years; AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:45 PM

Whatever happening in Delhi has been happening in Kashmir since years; AJK President

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that whatever is happening in India against Muslims these days has been happening with Kashmiri people since 72 years

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that whatever is happening in India against Muslims these days has been happening with Kashmiri people since 72 years.

Addressing Kashmir Media Conference organized by Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan at a local hotel, he said that a day doesn't pass without a youngsters being killed by Indian armed forces.

He said that around 13 thousand youngsters have been abducted from Kashmir since August 5, the day India annexed special status of the occupied valley. Kashmiri children, women are threatened not chant slogans of freedom, yet, nothing scares them.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the slogan of freedom, which was limited to Kashmir, is now being chanted across India. India has launched a war against its own people.

President AJK said India misleads the world that its armed forces were engaged in a war against terrorist however on the contrary Indian forces were themselves terrorizing the valley.

He paid tributes to all the mass media platforms of Pakistan for highlighting the violence and aggression of Indian army in Kashmir and for joining hands with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right of self-determination.

Sardar Masood said the international media highlighted the Kashmir issue after August 5, which, he said, was an opportunity to avail for Pakistani mass media to get its stance seconded by the world.

He said Karachi is one of the important and is biggest city of the country and presence of awareness about the Kashmir cause in the city would further spread it across the country.

AJP President appealed to the print and electronic media to specify for Kashmir cause a page or half and to broadcast special programs for the cause.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Terrorist World Army Threatened Hotel Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women Muslim Media All From

Recent Stories

Rivalry claims life in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda'

1 minute ago

US, Taliban sign historic deal on Afghanistan's fu ..

1 minute ago

Buzdar welcomes US-Taliban peace pact

1 minute ago

Dacoit killed in encounter in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

Civil defence importance has increased in today's ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.