Whatever happening in Delhi has been happening in Kashmir since years; AJK President

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan on Saturday said that whatever is happening in India against Muslims these days has been happening with Kashmiri people since 72 years.

Addressing Kashmir Media Conference organized by Professional Youth Foundation of Pakistan at a local hotel, he said that a day doesn't pass without a youngsters being killed by Indian armed forces.

He said that around 13 thousand youngsters have been abducted from Kashmir since August 5, the day India annexed special status of the occupied valley. Kashmiri children, women are threatened not chant slogans of freedom, yet, nothing scares them.

Sardar Masood Khan said that the slogan of freedom, which was limited to Kashmir, is now being chanted across India. India has launched a war against its own people.

President AJK said India misleads the world that its armed forces were engaged in a war against terrorist however on the contrary Indian forces were themselves terrorizing the valley.

He paid tributes to all the mass media platforms of Pakistan for highlighting the violence and aggression of Indian army in Kashmir and for joining hands with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right of self-determination.

Sardar Masood said the international media highlighted the Kashmir issue after August 5, which, he said, was an opportunity to avail for Pakistani mass media to get its stance seconded by the world.

He said Karachi is one of the important and is biggest city of the country and presence of awareness about the Kashmir cause in the city would further spread it across the country.

AJP President appealed to the print and electronic media to specify for Kashmir cause a page or half and to broadcast special programs for the cause.