WHO Delegation Calls On AJK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 09:12 PM

WHO delegation calls on AJK Prime Minister

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday said the government was providing best available healthcare facilities to people at their doorsteps.

He was talking to a delegation of World Health Organization (WHO) led by Country Director Dr. Palith Miapala. The delegation was comprised Dr. Michele Likviya, Dr. Saffdar Kamal Pasha, Dr.Bushra Shamus, Zeeshan Abbas, Kamran Ahmed, Dr.Windaline and Dr.Qaisar Naseer besides cabinet Member AJK Dr. Mustafa Bashir, Principal Secretary Raja Amjad Pervez and other high officials.

The PM told the delegation that enhanced emergency services are being provided to citizens in district hospitals and existing resources were being utilized in disaster hit areas.

PM said that cooperation of international institutions is needed to ensure provision of medical facilities to people of AJK adding government is well aware of corona virus and special wards and screening desks are being set up to detect the disease.

He thanked WHO for their timely steps to provide medical facilities to avalanche and landslide affected people of snow bound areas situated in Neelum Valley.

