WHO's Help Sought In Restoring Internet In IOK

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 10:27 PM

The Kashmir diaspora in an open letter to the World Health Organization's (WHO) chief, Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has sought his help in restoring high-speed internet in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The letter, signed by 162 Kashmiri and non-Kashmiri scholars, medical as well as health care professionals and academics living abroad, urged the WHO to ask Indian government to immediately reinstate 4g services in the Valley, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The territory went under complete internet shutdown in August, last year when India repealed its special status and divided it into two union territories.

The letter read: "Despite the reporting multiple positive cases of Covid-19, the Indian government has, criminally, barred residents from accessing reliable, high speed internet.

More than eight million people living in Held Kashmir are unable to depend on the internet to get reliable information on the pandemic (sic)."The Diaspora letter to the WHO chief further said that the public health infrastructure and healthcare system in Kashmir is underdeveloped and incapable of protecting them.

"As Kashmir heads into this pandemic with a severely underdeveloped public health infrastructure and healthcare system, as result of decades of militarization, it is imperative that the Indian government allow its residents to make use of virtual technologies to their maximum potential in order to alleviate the dreadful impact of this virus," the letter stated.

