Whosoever crosses LoC from Azam Kashmir to help Kashmiris will play into the hands of Indian narrative: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said whosoever crosses line of control from Azad Kashmir to help or support Kashmiris will play into the hands of Indian narrative.In

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th October, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said whosoever crosses line of control from Azad Kashmir to help or support Kashmiris will play into the hands of Indian narrative.In a tweet on Saturday, he however, said anyone crossing line of control from Azad Kashmir to provide humanitarian aid or support for Kashmiris struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative.

He said it will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and attack across line of control.The Prime Minister said Indian narrative is to try to divert attention from indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal occupation and label it as Islamic terrorism being driven by Pakistan"I can under stand anguish persisting in people of Azad Kashmir with reference to suffering of people of Occupied Kashmir being besieged in curfew since the last two months.