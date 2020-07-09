UrduPoint.com
Wife Of Detained APHC Leader Yasin Attai Passes Away In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, wife of illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader Muhammad Yasin Attai has passed away in Badgam district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Muhammad Yasin Attai's wife was ill and passed away at her home in Humhama area of the district.

Yasin Attai was arrested by the Indian authorities in August 2019 and was shifted to a jail in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Yasin Attai's wife and extended condolence and solidarity to the bereaved family.

