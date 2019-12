Winter vacations in AJK Supreme court starts from December 24 up to January 6

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The winter vacations of supreme court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would started from December 24 up to January 6, said a notification issued here on Monday by the Registrar office of Supreme court

According to notification, the main office Muzaffarabad, branch Registries Mirpur and Rawalakot would remain open besides, other than gazette holidays.