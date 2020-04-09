Woman dies of Coronavirus in IOK, death toll rises to 4

In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a woman died of coronavirus, taking the death toll to four in the entire territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a woman died of coronavirus, taking the death toll to four in the entire territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the 61-year-old woman from Udhampur district of Jammu region breathed her last at the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

As per reports, this is the first death in the Jammu region as all previous three deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley.

The Occupied Kashmir has so far reported 173 coronavirus cases, 34 of which were detected yesterday (Wednesday), the largest single-day rise in the territory. Of these 173 coronavirus patients, 128 are from the Kashmir Valley, 31 from Jammu region and 14 are from Ladakh division.