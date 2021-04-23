UrduPoint.com
Women & Children Worst Victims Of Unresolved Kashmir Conflict: JKNF

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:57 PM

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has vehemently condemned the continued bloodshed, harassment of women and children, arrest and torture of youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has vehemently condemned the continued bloodshed, harassment of women and children, arrest and torture of youth at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Friday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that on one hand Indian forces have unleashed reign of terror by killing youth in fake encounters, while on the other women and children were being harassed and humiliated by the Indian occupation forces cordon and search operations.

"It is shocking to see that Kashmiri children were being targeted, detained under notorious laws and subjected to worst kind of torture in jails and interrogation centers", Rehman said. Terming it as flagrant violations of the international covenants the spokesman said that Women and Children in Kashmir have been worst victims of the Indian state terrorism.

Referring to devastating effects of the lingering conflict he said, "Women and Children being vulnerable segments of the society have always been at the receiving end; they are being arrested, tortured, humiliated and harassed by the Indian forces deployed in length and breadth of the valley", he said adding that it was quite unfortunate that the international community was silent on the sufferings of Kashmiris who have been worst victims of the deadly conflict.

Terming the ongoing bloodshed and unrest in the region as a direct consequence of the lingering conflict the spokesman reiterated his party's demand for a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

Meanwhile, the spokesman sought world human rights bodies' role in the early release of the illegally detained party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan who has been languishing in Tihar Jail for over past three years.

Terming the illegal imprisonment of Khan and others as a deep rooted conspiracy to suppress voice of dissent in Kashmir the JKNF spokesman the ailing Hurriyat leader was being deliberately punished for his unprecedented role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom struggle against the Indian illegal occupation.

Urging world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the fast deteriorating health condition of Khan and other Hurriyat leaders Rehman stated that Khan who has been suffering from multiple ailments was not receiving proper medical treatment in the highly congested jail, which he said has been declared as a hotbed of the novel coronavirus.

