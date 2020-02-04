UrduPoint.com
Women Development Deptt Organizes Kashmir Rally

Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:56 PM

Women development deptt organizes Kashmir rally

Punjab Women Development Department on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people of Indian held Kashmir at the secretariat office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Women Development Department on Tuesday organized a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people of Indian held Kashmir at the secretariat office.

Addressing on the occasion, Provincial Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza said, "We strongly condemn the atrocities and brutality being committed by the Indian Army in the Indian Held Kashmir".

She said it was against the international norms and also a violation of UN Resolution.

Women Development Secretary said, "We requested the international community to press the Indian government to stop nefarious acts and decide the fate of Kashmir in accordancewith the UN Resolutions. She said the whole Pakistani nation was standing with the Kashmiripeople and condemning the Indian terrorism and oppression in Indian held Kashmir as well.

