Women folk, youth to be given due share in forthcoming civic polls in AJK: Qayyum Niazi

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday advised the PTI workers to make full preparations for local bodies elections to be held in the State in the near future.

Prime Minister revealed that women and youth will be given effective representation in the civic polls as per PTI manifesto.

He was talking to Senior Minister and President of PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas who called on him in the Federal metropolis on Tuesday.

Qayyum said that local bodies institutions will be strengthened as per the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to ensure the participation of common man especially women and youth in the elections process of the local bodies .

On this occasion, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that he would soon visit all the district headquarters of the state to take the workers into confidence and mobilize them to participate in the local bodies elections.