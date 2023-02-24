UrduPoint.com

Women May Contribute To State's Strength, Prosperity Through Economic Self-reliance:zad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Women may contribute to state's strength, prosperity through economic self-reliance:zad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state through economic self-reliance

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state through economic self-reliance.

"The scope of the Vocational Training Center established in Muzaffarabad should be extended to Sidhnuti, Bagh, Rawalkot and Chakswari in Mirpur district", he said while addressing a video link meeting on women's program in the AJK on Friday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of various government functionaries, including Secretary Education Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary TEVTA, former secretary Social Welfare Department, Special Assistant on Women's Welfare, and others.

The AJK premier directed the audience to ensure the delivery of all necessary facilities to Muzaffarabad Centre, besides solving the administrative issues.

"Now the era is changing. There are opportunities for education for students, and the female students are not behind their male counterparts in this field.

" He said that women should be made skillful in stitching, embroidery, weaving, and shawl weaving so that they could play an important role in economic development.

"The present era is only about technology, and nations can not develop unless they equip themselves with modern education over time", he added.

"Technical education is the best source of employment, and all the resources will be used to make TEVTA a successful institution in a modern sense so that this institution can also provide technical education to unemployed women to provide them with employment opportunities" Sardar Tanveer said.

He said that the products manufactured under the auspices of TEVTA should be established in various areas in liaison with Tawzarm to promote tourism and promote Kashmiri handicrafts such as namda, gabba, wood carving, and shawl weaving, all over the world.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Technology Education Male Progress Muzaffarabad Mirpur Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women All Government Best Employment

Recent Stories

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters

2 minutes ago
 PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

PTI believes in injustice, says PPP leader

2 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

9 minutes ago
 Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: ..

Training of 800 LHWs to help diagnose, control TB: Manager Tuberculosis (TB) Con ..

2 minutes ago
 Emergence of local councils system fulfills people ..

Emergence of local councils system fulfills people's aspirations in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023 ..

Bulgarian envoy inaugurates future "World MUN 2023"

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.