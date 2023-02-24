Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state through economic self-reliance

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 24th Feb, 2023 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that women could play a significant role in the progress and prosperity of the state through economic self-reliance.

"The scope of the Vocational Training Center established in Muzaffarabad should be extended to Sidhnuti, Bagh, Rawalkot and Chakswari in Mirpur district", he said while addressing a video link meeting on women's program in the AJK on Friday.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of various government functionaries, including Secretary Education Elementary and Secondary Education, Secretary TEVTA, former secretary Social Welfare Department, Special Assistant on Women's Welfare, and others.

The AJK premier directed the audience to ensure the delivery of all necessary facilities to Muzaffarabad Centre, besides solving the administrative issues.

"Now the era is changing. There are opportunities for education for students, and the female students are not behind their male counterparts in this field.

" He said that women should be made skillful in stitching, embroidery, weaving, and shawl weaving so that they could play an important role in economic development.

"The present era is only about technology, and nations can not develop unless they equip themselves with modern education over time", he added.

"Technical education is the best source of employment, and all the resources will be used to make TEVTA a successful institution in a modern sense so that this institution can also provide technical education to unemployed women to provide them with employment opportunities" Sardar Tanveer said.

He said that the products manufactured under the auspices of TEVTA should be established in various areas in liaison with Tawzarm to promote tourism and promote Kashmiri handicrafts such as namda, gabba, wood carving, and shawl weaving, all over the world.