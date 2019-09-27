UrduPoint.com
Women Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 07:20 PM

The district administration in collaboration with district education authority organized a women rally at clock tower chowk for expressing solidarity with the women of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Nazia Mohal led the rally which was also attended by DO education women Razia Tabassum, DEO Bilqees Rehana, Hina Riaz, AEOs, Principal MC Girls Elementary school, Millat Colony Sarvat Jabin, heads of different girls schools, teachers and a large number of students.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri women.

Addressing the rally, AC Nazia Mohal said, "We present salute to bravery, boldness and courage of Kashmiri women for standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri men in struggle for independence and facing barbarism by the Indian forces." She said that blood-shedding being made by the Indian troops would not go in waste as sacrifices of women in independence movement would be written in history.

"We will continue support to Kashmiris in their struggle for independence and urged the international community to play their role in stopping India from violating human rights.

DO Education and others also spoke on the occasion.

