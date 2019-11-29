Women worst victim of inhuman siege in Kashmir valley: Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday said that at present the Kashmiri women have become the biggest victim of fascist Indian government's inhumane siege, kidnapping and raping incidents occurred day to day in the Indian Held Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik on Friday said that at present the Kashmiri women have become the biggest victim of fascist Indian government's inhumane siege, kidnapping and raping incidents occurred day to day in the Indian Held Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to private news channel, she said women in Kashmir have been suffering not only the separation from their brothers, sons and husbands who had either been killed or imprisoned, but have also borne the scar left behind from raping by the Indian military forces and Hindu fanatics.

The brutal Indian forces are raping the Kashmiri women and blinding children by using pellet guns. Modi is a terrorist and butcher of Muslim women, she added.

She said the harassment of Kashmiri women has increased since the elimination of the autonomous status of Kashmir.

She appealed to the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and other global human rights organisations to use their offices to persuade India to stop arresting political workers and their sympathizers in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She also appealed to the world community and global human rights organisations to ensure safety and security of political activists, women, school-going children and opinion makers in IOK.

Mishal demanded an end to the censorship imposed on media by the Modi government and frequent shut downs of internet services to stop people from taking to social media to voice their feelings.

She urged world to break their silence and come forward for a human cause and play its leadership role in peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict on the desires of Kashmiris.

Hurriyet leader strongly condemned the "unabated killings, blinding, maiming and dishonoring of Kashmiri women by the Indian occupation forces".

She lamented that the international community has failed to take any collective action to pressurize India to stop atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The people of Kashmir are under continuous siege for last more than hundred days but unfortunately the world has observed silence on Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She said Modi has converted the Indian occupied Kashmir into the largest prison of the world, adding, Pakistan has pursued effective diplomacy to sensitize the world regarding worst human rights situation in Indian occupied Kashmir.

I appreciate the brave people of Kashmir who have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their legitimate right of self-determination for last seven decades, she added.

She said despite using force and weapons, Indian troops have failed to suppress indigenous freedom movement and silent the voice of Kashmiri people.