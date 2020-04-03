UrduPoint.com
Won't Allow India To Turn Kashmir Into Another Palestine: Barrister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry while rejecting the newly introduced amendments in Jammu and Kashmir domicile law by the Indian government said contentious move was tantamount to rubbing salt on the bleeding wounds of Kashmiris who have been going through terrible times since India stripped the region of its decades' old distinct identity.

In a statement issued here on Friday the former AJK PM said, "The anti-Kashmir law fraught with dangerous political ramifications is part of the nefarious design the basis of which were laid by the BJP government on the fateful day of August 5 2019".

Terming it as a deep rooted conspiracy against Kashmiris Barrister Sultan said India under the garb of this new law had opened floodgates for non-Kashmiris to settle in the occupied territory, which he said was a disastrous recipe to deprive Kashmiris from their land, jobs and other privileges.

Referring to dangerous dimensions of the law the PTI leader said, "Under the garb of this law the non-state-subjects will seize resources of Jammu and Kashmir besides facilitating them to grab Kashmiris' lands".

He said that the PTI-AJK chapter, along with other political parties, will oppose this law tooth and nail at all levels and will expose India's aggressive designs against Kashmiris at international level.

He appealed the people of occupied Kashmir not to sell their land to outsiders in any case. Barrister Sultan also urged Kashmiris to be vigilant Indian government and its power hungry puppets who he said have always betrayed common people for their petty interests.

"India has changed the Domicile law at a time when entire world was hectically engaged to fight of the Corona virus so that there will be no public outcry against it", Barrister said adding that on the other hand all the key leaders of the Hurriyat Conference were detained along with thousands of their supporters. He said that Kashmiris settled in different parts the world, won't sit silent on the India's constitutional terrorism against Kashmiris.

Urging the government to redouble their efforts to sensitize international community about India's dangerous game plan Barrister Sultan said that efforts were being made to turn Kashmir into another Palestinian.

