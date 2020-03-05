UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World Asked To Declare India A Terrorist State: Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 08:33 PM

World asked to declare India a terrorist state: Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has said that the way the Indian NIA had been arresting people, is the worst example of New Delhi's colonial mindset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Ahmed Siddiqui has said that the way the Indian NIA had been arresting people, is the worst example of New Delhi's colonial mindset.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he termed the activities and operations of the NIA in length and breadth of Occupied Kashmir as a well-orchestrated strategy to harass and intimidate the freedom-loving people of occupied Kashmir.

He said that India should remind that no colonial power had been able to crush the sentiments and wishes of people. New Delhi despite all its colonial means and methods will not be able to crush the freedom struggle of brave people of Kashmir, he added.

Ailing Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori in a statement in Srinagar urged the peace-loving powers of the world to take action against India. He added that India should be declared a terrorist state as after continued lockdown in occupied Kashmir, it had started massacre of Indian Muslims and destruction of their properties.

He also condemned harassment of Kashmiri women by the NIA and arrest of Inshaa and her father, Tariq Ahmed in Pulwama and appealed the world leaders to take action against India.

Sopori said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' liberation movement through use of brute force and asked India's policy-makers to resolve the Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people.

A spokesman of the Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi in a statement said India is becoming one of the worst examples of communal oppression. He said that the systematic massacre of Muslims by India was inhuman and extremely dangerous for the peace of the entire region.

The spokesman said that ceasefire violations by India were also a threat to the peace and security of the entire region.

Related Topics

India Terrorist Occupied Kashmir World Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Women Muslim All

Recent Stories

Saudi records three new coronavirus cases

20 minutes ago

Virtual University honours 1048 students at 11th c ..

59 seconds ago

Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission review ..

1 minute ago

City Traffic Police, Lahore Chamber of Commerce & ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan- EU agree to boost collaboration for deve ..

1 minute ago

20-bed hospital providing first aid near Gaddafi S ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.