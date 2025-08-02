World Breastfeeding Week begins in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The World Breastfeeding Week Nutrition Program has kicked off in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including Mirpur district, from August 1st to 7th, 2025.

The program is being organized by the AJK Health Services Department in collaboration with the World Food Program and UNICEF.

To mark the occasion, an awareness seminar on the importance and efficacy of breast milk was held at a local hotel in Mirpur, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

According to the details, the seminar highlighted the significance of breastfeeding for the health and survival of children. During the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja emphasized that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure the health and survival of children. Breast milk is the ideal food for infants, providing all the energy and nutrients they need for the first months of life.

In her address, Professor Dr. Shazia Ashfaq, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding for two years.

The seminar also discussed the numerous benefits of breast milk, including its role in boosting the immunity of children and protecting them against diseases.

On this occasion, Dr. Aamir Aziz, Medical Superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital Mirpur, highlighted the importance of breastfeeding for premature babies, while Dr. Aktar Fatima Yaqoob, Focal Person Nutrition Program, emphasized the economic and social benefits of breastfeeding.

The special guest, Director CDC Muzaffarabad, Dr. Farooq Awan, praised the District Health Officer and his team for their efforts in promoting breastfeeding and providing healthcare services.

The seminar emphasized the need for public awareness and participation in promoting breastfeeding and improving maternal and child health.

Dr. Farooq Awan stressed that public participation and awareness are crucial in solving the problems of maternal and child health. The AJK Health Services Department, UNICEF, World Food Program, and BISP Nutrition Program are working together to promote better nutrition and a healthy lifestyle for the public.

The World Breastfeeding Week program aims to promote a healthy society by encouraging breastfeeding and providing information on its benefits. The program will run for a week, with various activities and events planned to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.

