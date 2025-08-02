World Breastfeeding Week Begins In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:02 PM
The World Breastfeeding Week Nutrition Program has kicked off in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including Mirpur district, from August 1st to 7th, 2025
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The World Breastfeeding Week Nutrition Program has kicked off in Azad Jammu Kashmir, including Mirpur district, from August 1st to 7th, 2025.
The program is being organized by the AJK Health Services Department in collaboration with the World Food Program and UNICEF.
To mark the occasion, an awareness seminar on the importance and efficacy of breast milk was held at a local hotel in Mirpur, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.
According to the details, the seminar highlighted the significance of breastfeeding for the health and survival of children. During the seminar, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain Raja emphasized that breastfeeding is one of the most effective ways to ensure the health and survival of children. Breast milk is the ideal food for infants, providing all the energy and nutrients they need for the first months of life.
In her address, Professor Dr. Shazia Ashfaq, Head of the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, stressed the importance of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months and continued breastfeeding for two years.
The seminar also discussed the numerous benefits of breast milk, including its role in boosting the immunity of children and protecting them against diseases.
On this occasion, Dr. Aamir Aziz, Medical Superintendent of Divisional Headquarters Hospital Mirpur, highlighted the importance of breastfeeding for premature babies, while Dr. Aktar Fatima Yaqoob, Focal Person Nutrition Program, emphasized the economic and social benefits of breastfeeding.
The special guest, Director CDC Muzaffarabad, Dr. Farooq Awan, praised the District Health Officer and his team for their efforts in promoting breastfeeding and providing healthcare services.
The seminar emphasized the need for public awareness and participation in promoting breastfeeding and improving maternal and child health.
Dr. Farooq Awan stressed that public participation and awareness are crucial in solving the problems of maternal and child health. The AJK Health Services Department, UNICEF, World Food Program, and BISP Nutrition Program are working together to promote better nutrition and a healthy lifestyle for the public.
The World Breastfeeding Week program aims to promote a healthy society by encouraging breastfeeding and providing information on its benefits. The program will run for a week, with various activities and events planned to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmiris, Pakistanis in Japan to hold protest against India17 hours ago
-
World Breastfeeding Week begins in AJK17 hours ago
-
AJK prepares to celebrate Pakistan's 78th Independence Day2 days ago
-
AJK govt clarifies stand on refugees' representation2 days ago
-
NGC achieves milestone in power infrastructure development5 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq launches Monsoon Tree Plantation dr ..6 days ago
-
The Prime Minister (PM) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chaudhry Anwarul Haq pledges for brighter fu ..6 days ago
-
AJK govt announces to implement a cryptocurrency policy in the state9 days ago
-
Sardar Yasir Ilyas calls on AJK PM for promotion of tourism9 days ago
-
Cyber frauds in IIOJ&K; over 800 cases detected in 5 years13 days ago
-
Pakistan Red Crescent Society provides relief to AJK families16 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq reaffirms state government's resolve to intr ..23 days ago