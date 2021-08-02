World community, UN urged to play role for Kashmiris

Former chairman political science department, University of Peshawar A.Z Hilali has said that hundreds of thousands innocent Kashmiris were under the illegal siege of Indian occupied forces

They were being exploited by Indian forces and government in violation of international laws and United Nations resolutions.

He urged United Nations and other world communities on human rights to play their pivotal role in giving right of self-determination to innocent Kashmir who had been struggling for their right from several decades.

Commenting on Day of Exploitation (Youm-e-Istehsal) to be observed on August 5, he recalled that Nehru accepted that Kashmir was a "disputed territory" and until peace was restored in the state, a plebiscite would not be possible.

However, after Nehru's death, India insisted that Kashmir was an integral part of India and therefore not negotiable, he said adding that Krishna Menon, the Indian Defence Minister, explained why India refused to carry out a plebiscite: "Because we would lose it.

Hilali said the whole Pakistani nation stands united on the Kashmir issue and strongly supports a public referendum, adding that India cannot declare Kashmir as an integral part as there were 22 to 23 unanimously passed resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He said India was subjugating the innocent people of Kashmir by unleashing violence and other inhuman tactics in sheer violation of international laws.

Condemning the illegal occupation and human rights violations in illegally held Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri people were facing brutalities and atrocities of Indian forces but were not ready to subdue.

He said the Modi regime has brought colonial rule to the valley in order to cripple the young people and had turned the occupied Kashmir into a valley of graves and death.

Hilali said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and without Kashmir Pakistan was incomplete. He suggested that an International conference on Kashmir issue should be organized to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

He said the government of Pakistan should continue proactively raising the issue of Kashmir at all international forums and with a clear stance of giving right of self-determination to people of illegally occupied Kashmir.