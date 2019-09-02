World community urged to come forward on humanitarian basis to support Kashmiris: Analysts

Analysts on Monday urged that the world powers should force India to de-escalate the situation and resolve outstanding issues through peaceful dialogues as India's Hindu supremacist ideology is a great threat to regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Analysts on Monday urged that the world powers should force India to de-escalate the situation and resolve outstanding issues through peaceful dialogues as India's Hindu supremacist ideology is a great threat to regional peace.

Talking in a Radio programme, analyst says that the international media and general public had criticized India for gross violations of the human rights in Kashmir and changing its status which is success of Pakistan at diplomatic level.

Analyst from USA Dr. Farhat Haq said the BJP government policy will certainly undermine the secular provisions of Indian Constitution and will not only pose grave threat to the survival of Muslims of India alone but also followers of other religions.

Farhat Haq said the western countries have expressed concerns that the escalating tensions between two nuclear states may lead to a nuclear war.

He said Pakistan's diplomacy has been effective at the time and the perception of the international community has changed and Indian policies have been condemned.

The world realizes that India might stage a false flag operation in Kashmir in an attempt to justify military action against Pakistan and to divert world's attention from its illegal move in Held Kashmir, he added.

Pakistan is continuing its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmir cause.

Defense Analyst Abdullah Gul condemned that the world is not taking up the issue of Held Kashmir seriously where the Kashmiris have been suffering with food shortages because of curfew imposed by Indian forces.

He demanded that the international community must come forwards on humanitarian basis to support Kashmiris.

He explained PM Imran Khan rightly warned the world that the Indian leadership will in all probability attempt a false flag operation to divert attention from its massive human rights violations & the unleashing of a reign of terror in Held Kashmir.

Pakistan, on its part, is making all out efforts to urge the world to intervene into Kashmir dispute, he appreciated.

Defense Analyst Lieutenant General, retired, Raza Muhammad Khan said it was a very necessary kind of statement of PM Imran Khan that RSS is an extremist organization , adding, RSS terrorists are forcing the minorities to change their religions or leave India.

Defense Analyst Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Ikramullah Bhatti said, the address of PM Imran Khan to Islamic Society of North America in Houston via video call is vital.

Before Indian elections, it was expected that Indian government may do some misadventure like Pulwama attack to strengthen its anti-Pakistan narrative and get votes.

Similarly, to justify illegal move in Occupied Kashmir, India may stage a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert the world's attention from its human rights violations in Held Kashmir, he added.

Defense Analyst Lt Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi said the international community, so for, has not been taking particle steps to support the Kashmiris in Held Kashmir.

Pakistan needs to maximize its efforts to make the world realize that Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions, he urged.

Analyst said that the International community is adopting double standards and silent over Indian policies for its national interests.

Naeem Khalid said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the mindset of Hitler who can do anything, and that India will get a befitting response from Pakistan if it decides to go to war.

Pakistan will take the issue of Indian violence against Kashmiris to the United Nations and that the international community will be apprised of the Indian tactics, such as ethnic cleansing and plans to change demography of occupied Kashmir, he highlighted.

Defense Analyst Maj Gen (Retd) Ijaz Awan said Whatever PM Imran Khan about RSS ideology said is true and based on realities.

The main RSS ideology is that India is only for Hindus and if other religions want to stay in India then they have to convert into Hinduism, he added.

Pakistan needs to go one step forward and sort action plan in-case if United States and Human rights champions unable to resolve Kashmir dispute, he advised.

IR Expert Dr. Mansoor Akbar Kundi said it is a fact that what Hitler did with Jews in Germany, Narendra Modi is doing the same with Kashmiri Muslims in Held Kashmir.

The Kashmir issue has become the nuclear flashpoint, he said, adding, it is the time that the world powers should have to take up the issue seriously otherwise the consequences could be worst.

United Nations, OIC and other organizations should have to play a vital role in this regard, he said.

Current scenario is Kashmiri people's right to self-determination has just become a political affair, he added.