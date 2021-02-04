UrduPoint.com
World Community Urged To Resolve Kashmiri Issue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:27 PM

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani urged the world community to help resolve the Kashmir issue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani urged the world community to help resolve the Kashmir issue.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day at Children library Complex with special children of institute here on Thursday, he said Kashmiris had been fighting for their legitimate right to self-determination for several decades.

He said: "Today, we express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters along with special children." Earlier, special children of the institute presented varoius performance regarding Kashmiris struggle for freedom.

CLC Psychologist Abbas Ashraf, Amina Ashraf, teachers and students were alsopresent.

