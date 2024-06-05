World Environment Day Celebrated In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 11:39 PM
In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, World Environment Day 2024 was celebrated on Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to bring about all required individual and collective efforts by all the stakeholders to avert all related threats to the environment in this era of global climate change
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, World Environment Day 2024 was celebrated on Wednesday with the renewal of the pledge to bring about all required individual and collective efforts by all the stakeholders to avert all related threats to the environment in this era of global climate change.
"Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience" was the theme of World Environment Day this year. The World Environment Day activities take place around the world at climax on June 5, every year, involving everyone from everywhere.
Seminars in various parts of AJK, including Mirpur, hosted by the AJK Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the state government, with the coordination of various segments of civil society, NGOs, and the AJK Environmental Journalist Forum, were the highlight of the day.
Like all previous years, World Environment Day was celebrated this year too by the state-run Environmental Protection Agency of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
In Mirpur, a grand ceremony was the hallmark of World Environment Day to raise awareness among people to fight against the challenges faced by the environment, through climate change in particular, on the planet.
The day was followed by a grand symposium on 'Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience" held in the conference hall of the local EPA office complex, in collaboration with NGOs KORT, Muslim Hands, Laraib Energy, PID AJK Govt., and AJK Environmental Journalist Forum Mirpur division to raise the importance of the individual and collective role against environmental pollution.
“World Environment Day is an annual event that is aimed at being the biggest and most widely celebrated global day for positive environmental action," said Sardar Idrees Mahmood, Mirpur Divisional Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the AJK government, while addressing the participants of the walk at central Shaheed managed by AJK-EPA in collaboration with the AJK Journalist Forum, students and academic staff of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust and Educational Complex, Muslim Hands, the Divisional Office of Press Information Department, and other stakeholders to mark the world environmental day.
Since this year of 2024, the global environment day was marked with the formal launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration 2020–2030, speakers underlined that this year Pakistan was hosting the World Environment Day 2024, and in this connection, Pakistan has launched due measures for land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience.
Speakers said that through World Environment Day, the United Nations Environment Programme emerged as a strong source to personalize environmental issues and enable everyone to realize not only their responsibility but also their power to become agents for change in support of sustainable and equitable development.
“World Environment Day is also a day for people from all walks of life to come together to ensure a cleaner, greener, and brighter outlook for themselves and future generations, they underlined.
The grand events to mark the WED included the display of messages on the Main Holdings of the City of Mirpur with respect to the theme of the year (June 4–5, 2024).
Besides people from various other segments of civil society, the journalist fraternity has been specially invited to participate in the event to promote the theme of the year for the conservation of bio-diversity in Jammu and Kashmir state and secure the future of the coming generation of the ancient region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
Planet overheating, ban fossil fuel ads: UN chief
Andreeva stuns Sabalenka, youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since 1997
Canada central bank cuts key lending rate, signals more ahead
President Asif Ali Zardari summons NA, Senate sessions
Paolini sinks Rybakina to reach French Open semi-finals
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet future challenges1 day ago
-
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area population: AJK PM Anw ..1 day ago
-
Preparations begin to celebrate 'World Environmental Day' in AJK2 days ago
-
AJK PM for implementation of ethical code of practice for media6 days ago
-
ASA MUST AJK urges concerned quarters to increase budget for HEC sector6 days ago
-
Pir Mazhar Saeed Shah sworn in as minister13 days ago
-
Integrated industrial uplift plan is proposed to be inked into the new fiscal year AJK budget14 days ago
-
AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash16 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a historic Rs. 23 billion up ..20 days ago
-
MUST, DHQ signs MOU to modernize healthcare services in Mirpur20 days ago
-
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani26 days ago
-
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: PM Anwaar ul Haq28 days ago