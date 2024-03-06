World Forum Honors Kashmiri Poet, Scholar Prof. Dr. Maqsood Jaffery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Eminent poet, author, and philosopher Dr. Maqsood Jafri has been conferred “The Certificate of Recognition“ for his literary contributions by H.E. Ambassador Erich Ronald Zahala Ladra, President and Founder of the Union of Literary Ambassadors of the World
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Eminent poet, author, and philosopher Dr. Maqsood Jafri has been conferred “The Certificate of Recognition“ for his literary contributions by H.E. Ambassador Erich Ronald Zahala Ladra, President and Founder of the Union of Literary Ambassadors of the World.
The board of governors of the “Heralds of Peace, love, and Human Rights” conferred this prestigious certificate on internationally recognized literary and intellectual personalities after assessing their meritorious literary services and authorship.
Dr. Maqsood Jafri is the author of 32 books of poetry, philosophy, international comparative literature, and books of literary and philosophical critique, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.
He is well known for his unshakable commitment to world peace, human rights, and human dignity. His poetry in English, Persian, and urdu has made him an internationally recognized man of message and mantra for human unity.
It is a great honor to receive such a prestigious certificate from an internationally recognized body of literary scholars and legends. Many scholars and writers around the globe have congratulated Dr. Maqsood Jafri on being the recipient of this prestigious award.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
KP Govt releases Rs 39mln for financial assistance of rains, snowfall victims
PTI attempts to disrupt political stability: Tariq Fazal
NTUF holds Textile Innovation Exhibition
UNOPS, KOICA's water project to benefit over 62 million people
Attock police apprehends three suspects
Death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan observed
DC finalizes "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" program
NDMA's NCOP forecast rain, snow from March 6-12
Friday sermons once a month to discuss food adulteration topic
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
General meeting of the KMC Council to be held on March 7
Efforts being made to expand and develop the hospitals managed by KMC: Mayor Kar ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK President seeks audit reforms after receiving annual report2 days ago
-
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect6 days ago
-
AJK observes Mother Language Day14 days ago
-
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector hospitals14 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measures for resolving long ..14 days ago
-
AJK President for improving the quality of education14 days ago
-
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley15 days ago
-
AJK Honors London Kashmiri Martyrs' 51st Anniversary15 days ago
-
Kashmir stands Millions of Light Years away from Delhi15 days ago
-
Kashmir Cultural Heritage: First Kashmiri Shawl produced in 133916 days ago
-
UNHCR advisory committee urged to prioritize HR situation in IIOJK18 days ago
-
Miss Pakistan due in Mirpur for moot on 'Climate Change & Global Challenges'19 days ago